Enjoy an evening of Art for a Cause on Saturday, February 29 from 3to 6 p.m. at the Orlando Cat Cafe.
Browse the work of local artists and photographers while enjoying live latte art demonstrations from Axum Coffee, appetizers, fine wine from Fat Cat Winery, while mingling with adoptable kitties. Ticket are $25 per person and proceeds will benefit SPCA Florida. Reservations are strongly recommended as walk-ins cannot be guaranteed entrance for special events.
Since opening in September of 2016, the Orlando Cat Café has welcomed over 70,000 guests and adopted 773 cats and kittens to their forever homes. The Orlando Cat Café houses between 12-20 cats and kittens, all of which are spayed/neutered, microchipped, up to date on their vaccinations and available for adoption through SPCA Florida. The Orlando Cat Café is located at 532 Cagan Park Avenue in the Cagan Crossings Town Center, about 4 miles west of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made at www.orlandocatcafe.com. For information on joining this event as an artist, please email, info@orlandocatcafe.com.
The Orlando Cat Café opened in September 2016. Working together with SPCA Florida, Cagan Management Group, Inc., and Axum Coffee, our joint mission is to save the lives of homeless cats in Central Florida while drinking good coffee. Visit orlandocatcafe.com for more information.