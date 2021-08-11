TAVARES — School doesn’t start for another two weeks in Lake County, but approximately 300 incoming Lake County high school freshmen are getting an early start preparing for new academic challenges this year.
This week, they are attending APtitute 2021, a two-day session-filled event sponsored by the school district to help acclimate ninth grade students and their parents to the world of Advanced Placement (AP).
AP courses give students a chance to tackle college-level work while still in high school. Successful completion of AP courses can result in college credit, which ends up saving families money.
Students who registered in June will join AP teachers, district staff and AP student ambassadors in this opportunity to “Aspire, Attain and Achieve” in the world of AP. The event will have the look and feel of a professional conference with opening and closing sessions; concurrent sessions for students and parents; a light breakfast, lunch and snacks, and an Expo Hall featuring representatives from the College Board, area colleges and universities, district schools and AP teachers. The conference will also have a panel of current AP students who will answer questions regarding how to be a successful AP student in high school.
Session titles include but are not limited to:
What every ninth grade student ought to know about high school: Giving students a map to help decode the academic side of high school and how to use it to prepare for college
Time Matters: Focusing on the importance of organization, time management and study skills
Passing Notes: Examining successful note-taking strategies
Mapping is Happening: Exploring thematic approaches to studying geography
Representatives from Lake Technical College, Lake-Sumter State College, Valencia State College, the University of Central Florida, the University of Florida, University of South Florida and other institutions are expected to participate.
The event is scheduled from 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at Tavares High School