Many of these events are in Clermont, unless otherwise noted. Also, the events sponsored by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce may require registration and/or fee. Please visit the chamber’s website for those.
March 3
First Friday of the Month Food Drive
Islamic Center of Clermont
15020 Johns Lake Road
Starts 2:30 p.m.
Food drive takes place until all food is distributed.
March 4
Four Corners Clermont Democratic Club (4CCDC)
Hurricane Grill & Wings
1203 Sunrise Plaza Drive, Clermont
This is just an informal Happy Hour event with no meeting or agenda, just a get-together with like-minded friends.
Third Annual Honoring the Fallen Run/Walk 5k
Honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the call of duty. Event takes place in downtown Clermont. To sign up and participate, or to donate or sponsor, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Clermont/Honoring the Fallen 5k
March 7
Cooper Concert Series
Cooper Memorial Library
2025 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
5:30 p.m.
The Paul DeRitter Trio (Jazz standards and Irish tunes in honor of St. Patrick’s Day)
March 15
Lecture series
Cooper Memorial Library
2025 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Cooper Concert Series
5:30 p.m
“Feisty Females in Florida History,” by Carrie Sue Ayvar
( in honor of Women’s History Month)
March 17-18
Flower show/wine stroll
Clermont Garden Club
849 West Ave., Clermont
March 17: 1-6 p.m.
March 18: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Flower Show is free. The theme is “Emerald Magick.” Includes a unique flower show featuring horticulture, floral design and botanical arts and crafts. The wine stroll reception requires tickets ($20) that can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emerald-magick-wine-stroll-receptions-tickets-441933865087 or call Cindy Simon at: bsktcindy@earthlink.net
Caladium Bulb Sale
The Garden Club begins its sale of caladiums March 17. This year there will be three varieties from which to choose: Florida Cardinal (red); White Queen (white); and Carolyn Whorton (pink). These varieties grow in the sun and the shade. Cost is $5 for a bag containing five bulbs. Call/text Grace Rabano at 267-241-8557.
March 25
Pastfinders: A Cultural and Genealogical Community Showcase
Cooper Memorial Library
2025 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free event celebrating cultures of the world. Includes photobooth, Scottish highland dancing, documentary film and other events and attractions. Guests are invited to wear traditional outfits (or your ancestor’s flag colors). Registration not required by recommended for those who would like a complimentary welcome package and raffle tickets. To learn more about this event, visit: https://PSLC-Cultural-Genealogical-Shocase.eventbrite.com
March 26
Shalom Y’all Outreach’s Spring “Things and Blilngs” Food and Craft Fair
Clermont Arts & Recreation Center gymnasium
3700 U.S. 27, Clermont
noon-4 p.m.
Local artisans featuring handmade crafts, art, clothing, jewelry, metal sculptures, toys, travel, collectibles, etc. Includes baked goods. A children’s author will also be present. Sponsored by Congregation Sinai Sisterhood.
March 27
Friends of the Library Opera Club
Cooper Memorial Library
2025 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Cooper Concert Series
1:45 p.m.
“La Boheme”
April 15
18th Garden Walk: Tour of private home gardens
Clermont Garden Club
849 West Ave., Clermont
Visit the gardens of private residents. Tour begins at 849 West Ave. Advance ticket purchase is $15; day of the event: $20. Call/text Grace Rabano at 267-241-8557.