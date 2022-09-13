It is now 21 years since that fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001, but emotions are still raw, as evidenced by the memorial service conducted 2 p.m., this past Sunday at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, which was presented by the City of Clermont, the Clermont Fire Department/First Responders, and the Clermont Police Department.
In addition to the abovementioned, representatives from area police and fire department/first responders were present, as were members from New York City’s respective agencies.
Also among those present were several who lost loved ones, or had survived the attack on the World Trade Towers. At another point in the program, those who had rushed to Ground Zero were asked to stand up to be recognized. It was a sizable contingent and it led to Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway to quip.
“Wow. It looks like all of you moved here,” he said. It was one of the few lighthearted moments Sunday, and provoked appreciative laughter, and applause.
Acting as master of ceremony was Clermont Fire Chief David Ezell, who welcomed all present, and paid tribute.
“On behalf of the First Responders, thank you. We will never forget,” he said. He then went on to make a statement, one that would be repeated time and again by the others who spoke. “Following the attacks, we were one nation, indivisible.”
Toward that, he recounted how south Lake County responded, such as raising more than $100,000 in just two days, as well as those who went to Ground Zero to help in the rescue and recovery effort. That day, he said, helped people to understand what was most important, which was (and is) recognizing and appreciating “... what we share in common.”
Among those at Ground Zero was Mike Saxe, chaplain for the Clermont Police Department, who is a retired N.Y. City police officer and also a 9/11 First Responder. He explained how devastating a scene it was, with soot as deep as one’s knees, and also what was seen had never been seen before by many people.
There was also that moment of inspiration, the one that many compare to the famous photo of the flag being planted at Iwo Jima in World War Two: the photo of the three firefighters planting the U.S. flag at Ground Zero.
“When I saw that flag, it gave me tremendous hope,” said Saxe, who asked everyone to think about the sacrifices made that day before he invoked a prayer, which was followed shortly by the ringing of the ceremonial bell.
As earlier stated, emotions were raw for some, with two very painful recountings one coming from Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway after a video presentation by a police captain, Barry Galpano, who served in the NYPD Emergency Service Unit; Galpano had served as a mentor to Broadway.
He spent everyday for three months at Ground Zero. Years later he was diagnosed with several forms of cancer. He made a video that was played Sunday. After the video ended, Broadway tearfully announced that his mentor had died several days following the making of the video.
His mentor had a profound impact upon Broadway and prompted him to think about his career in law enforcement. It’s one that he carries forth today.
“If I ever get promoted, I’m going to become that kind of leader,” said Broadway, choking on his tears as he struggled to make that statement.
The other emotional presentation was by guest speaker Thomas Mylott, whose brother was also a police officer at the scene that day. Throughout Mylott’s entire presentation — in which he struggled to maintain composure — not a sound was heard from the audience; no coughing, no sneezing, not even the wails of babies or little children. All were rapt as Mylott spoke.
The event that day was traumatic, and it was only years later that Mylott acknowledged he suffered from PTSD. But he bore it as best he could.
“I never complained,” he said. “I knew someone else had it worse.”
Mylott received a standing ovation.