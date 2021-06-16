Volunteers are everyday heroes in my book. Volunteers are made up of men, women, boys and girls who perform acts of mercy. They are generally passionate about their community and enjoy having the opportunity to be involved. Time is the most valuable gift we possess, and when one chooses to use it to serve or help others, it is the most honorable way to spend those precious moments.
Volunteers serve as ambassadors. They can help organizations by spreading the word of your good works and mission. They can be beneficial to an organization by lending a helping hand with a project or special event, or even becoming a financial supporter.
Here are some tips for having a successful volunteer experience for your organization or event:
Make sure your event is well organized and the point of contact is clearly communicated to the person volunteering; give clear direction when letting a volunteer know details such as parking, time needed and any supplies they need to bring; let them know as much detail as possible on what their assignment is; provide water, drinks and even lunch/snacks, if possible, especially if they are volunteering for more than four hours; and if you have volunteer shirts or nametags, that’s a plus and makes them easily recognizable.
Make sure to provide covering such as a tent if your event is outside, especially in the hot Florida sun, and let volunteers know if they will need to bring hat and sunscreen with them. For events that are spread out, make sure there is a form of communication to help with the unknown. Walkie talkies seem to work best, but make sure they have all the important phone numbers they need. Provide volunteers with pertinent event information for answering questions about the event.
Volunteers tend to perform best when they know what to expect and where their assistance is needed the most. Volunteers are sure to return when they feel their time was well spent. They also tell others about their experiences, whether it be positive or negative. Be sure to show special attention to volunteers and remember they are your guests. Verbally tell them how much you appreciate their service. Last of all, when you post about your successful event, always acknowledge your volunteers. They take great pride in knowing they contributed to making the event successful.
We would like to say thank you to all of our volunteers for your service this year, we appreciate all of you! If you would like to become involved in volunteering in the community, visit giveadayfoundation.org membership page for more detail.