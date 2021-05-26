It’s so nice to see our city opening up and coming alive once again. Businesses are running, organizations are meeting and planning, and people are busy returning to work, daily activity and obligations. Part of the activity are volunteers helping out where there is a need.
Volunteering and organizing volunteer opportunities is a passion for me. I love to connect people with people, filling a need in the community. Volunteers come in all ages, diverse nationalities and economic backgrounds, and all different walks of life. There is something special about seeing everyone working together for the common good.
Did you know that volunteering is good for you? Experts report that when you focus on helping others, it interrupts tension-producing patterns and strengthens your immune system by helping to lighten your mood with emotions such as optimism and joy.
One of the nice things about volunteering is you can participate . as you find extra time in your lifestyle, whether it be once a week, once a month or different times throughout the year. Volunteers usually share a common value; they want to help improve the lives of individuals and families and help build a stronger community. They may have a passion for animals, the environment, feeding the hungry, helping the homeless or the elderly. Help is always needed in these areas, and watching people fill these needs is truly rewarding.
Volunteering could lead to career opportunities, as well. It’s a good way to familiarize yourself with specific jobs or career choices in many different fields. We have a lot of teenagers that volunteer for their community service hours to help with college scholarships, and by the time they go on to college or whatever career choice they make, they will tell you they have learned some valuable life lessons from their volunteer experience. When you give back to the community at a young age, it really helps shape your attitude for adulthood. What a perfect way for families volunteering together to build character in their children. And what a great opportunity for our retired and senior community to be able to give back and share their years of wisdom to help the next generation.
Our mission at Give A Day Foundation is helping our local non-profit organizations fulfill their mission by scheduling and providing volunteers. How it works: Go to Giveadayfoundation.org and create an account. Once you create an account, you can log into your personal Volunteer Information Center (VIC) and view and schedule volunteer opportunities that you are interested in. You also have the ability set volunteer goals and track your volunteer hours.
This is one resource to help you to get started with volunteering in your community. Whatever you decide, we encourage you to get involved, learn something new or test out your current skills, help meet the needs of your community and meet new people. Every person can make a difference!