As the new publisher of The News Leader, one of the most interesting parts of my job is meeting new people in the business and civic community. As I do, I like to find out a little more than their titles or business roles. It is the little things that help us understand people better. My hope is that I will be able to share some of those things with you here each week.
He says his steaks are outrageous, too
You don’t need big speakers to hear Russ Silverstein when he talks. His high-fidelity voice is hard to miss in the store or on the phone. Russ impressed me with his knowledge of car audio systems and his colorful stories.
He was one of the first business owners I met in town, and in about 10 minutes I learned tons about Clermont, our newspaper (from the Russ Silverstein point of view) and his enthusiasm for his craft.
He is an interesting guy with an interesting history. He’s been installing high quality sound systems in vehicles and tinting windows for as long as he can remember.
“It’s the only thing I’ve done for 44 years and I love it,” he told me last week.
He has been dealing with sound systems since he was 17 years old.
“I used to be a sound engineer for bands. My ex-wife told me that I had to choose between being out late at night with the bands or being at home more. I started this and I never looked back. I meet new people every day and never hear the same questions twice,” he said.
When he is not installing sound systems or tinting windows, he has another passion. He loves to cook.
“I have a sister who can’t get around the kitchen like she used to, so I cook for her every week. I make a mean brisket, good corned beef, lasagna and baked ziti. I can grill steaks without cutting them to see if they are done. I just know,” Russ said.
How about an Aquabanna?
When you visit Outdoor Premium Products on Highway 50, you might start to feel a little hungry. Not that there is any food in the store, but you will find a bunch of high quality grills and outdoor kitchens that might activate whatever is in your brain that makes you hungry.
The first time I visited the showroom, run by father and son team Jose and Jose Camps, I imagined myself at the helm of one of those big steak machines turning out dinner for friends and family.
The elder Jose told me he was transitioning the high-end business to his son and was sticking around to see how he can help. Son Jose is a young man but has a very cool head on his shoulders, and as I watched him interact with his customers it was clear he knew his product line inside out.
They don’t just sell grills. You can design your own outdoor kitchen, find outdoor teak furniture that will last a lifetime and even purchase something called an “aquabanna.” Picture a floating pavilion, complete with tables, coolers and seats that you can party on while floating along in your pool or lake.
Patience seems to be a family trait, too. I found that out after I stepped on and broke a little flag stick on their indoor putting green during my first visit. I offered to pay for it and was told by young Jose, “don’t worry about it. It happens all of the time.”
Good people, indeed.
14 guitars and a dream
When you visit Rick Barclayat The Music Store, you can certainly learn a lot about music and everything associated with music, but a conversation with this Clermont business owner can be very multidimensional.
He can riff on music, local politics, the state of the internet, business and the latest trends on social media just as easily as he can tune a guitar.
You can tell he loves his business. I was fascinated when he told me that when he first started out trying to get into the music store business, he had only 14 guitars and a dream. But he kept plugging away until he received the necessary funding, and now his dream is a reality right here in Clermont.
Lesson: A dream plus persistence equals success.
Hey, who is the new guy?
Well, that’s me, of course. I am the new publisher of The News Leader and I have spent the last few months getting to know the community. Like recently elected Mayor Tim Murry, who told me his part-time job as mayor is turning into a full-time job but he is loving it. I met with Police Chief Charles Broadway, who is doing a great job keeping our city safe. Both men told me they will try to write columns in The News Leader on a regular basis to share important information.
I have found the business community here to be a progressive, aggressive and friendly bunch of folks. No one has been shy about giving me tips and suggestions about how to serve our readers better. I like that. A good newspaper is part of the community and should listen to the community stakeholders as much as it can.
I’m not new to the community newspaper game. I have worked for the family that owns this newspaper group for nearly 40 years in several Florida communities. I grew up in Orlando and moved back in January and feel like I am home.
Look for some positive changes here at The News Leader in the weeks and months ahead. We are cooking up ideas to make the paper more interesting to our readers and adding some new marketing ideas for our business partners that include ways to affordably market your business every week. Some of those ideas even have social media and digital components that our readers and business community should appreciate.
So, if you have an idea about how we can cover the city better, add a feature to our lineup or you know of a business person you think I should highlight in this column, send me an email or give me a call. I would love to hear from you.
Thanks for reading The News Leader.
Jim Gouvellis is Publisher of The Clermont News Leader. He can be reached at Jimgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com or give him a call at 352-242-9818.