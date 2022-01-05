Who doesn’t, such as the likes of “Man bites dog.”
But what makes these types of stories so likable? One, most are true-to-life stories. Two, they can be dramatic. Three, if it involves a court trial, all the better.
Wikipedia, that “great source,” defines human interest as follows: “In journalism, a human-interest story is a feature story that discusses people or Pets in an emotional way. It presents people and their problems, concerns, or achievements in a way that brings about interest, sympathy or motivation in the reader or viewer. Human-interest stories are a type of soft news.”
As of Dec. 16, O.J. Simpson is a free man, but in 1994 his trial riveted America. Every day, in front of Judge Lance Ito, the O.J. Simpson Dream Team of F Lee Bailey, Johnny Cochran, et al, battled Marcia Clark and Chris Darden. It was human interest at its finest.
When Chris Darden asked O.J. to try on those infamous leather gloves, you can almost hear Cochran saying “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.” Many people got hooked. The characters, Simpson, Kato Kaelin, Mark Furman all played a huge part in this ongoing drama.
Simpson’s Hall of Fame NFL career was overshadowed by this infamous trial. Rumor has it that when the verdict was announced, water usage, (i.e. flushing toilets) was dramatically reduced. Now that is “must see TV” and human interest at its finest.
The State of Florida has had its share of courtroom drama too. Remember William Kennedy Smith, accused of rape? On Court TV, the victim testified and a big dot covered her face. We all wondered what she looked like.
Casey Anthony was another big Florida case. The drama with regard to the relationship she had with her parents. Who can forget that?
While we all love the courtroom, there are other human interest stories that are intriguing..
Bethany Hamilton, a young surfer is bitten by a shark, losing an arm, she continues to surf. Even the story of Hachi the dog, an Akita, in Japan that continued to run to the train station every day to meet its owner, even though the owner had died. Who doesn’t like a good dog story!!!
Don’t we all have human interest stories in our own lives? Whether it be family conflicts, or personal relationships, they all have a story. You meet someone special; you think they are “the one.” How did you meet, was it a connection right away or did it take time? Were there funny moments during your dating life? I certainly have some interesting stories of love and courtship.
So there you have it, human interest. I hope that as you mosey along in your own lives that you reflect on those moments that become our very own “human interest stories.”
Happy New Year to all. May 2022 bring to you all your very own human interest stories.
David Shumway first came to the attention of the News Leader when he submitted his memory of Sept. 11, 2001. At the time he was working in Washington, D.C., that eventful day.