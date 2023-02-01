One of our thoughtful readers says we need to make sure we are addressing the right issues when we talk about health care:
“It seems you place a large portion of the burden on the state government to improve healthcare that seems to already function. We don’t have bodies stacked in the hallways of the hospital or people dying in the streets because an ambulance has no place to go. The presumption that something is wrong is a bit out of context.
The main question about any healthcare debate circles back to is to what extent is access to available healthcare a constitutional right and then the role of government (broad-based taxes for this) to fund and manage it. If you want your thought pieces to really cut to the chase, open the discussion on this issue and quit chasing your tail since it all comes back to it anyhow.
I’m not particularly an advocate of the free market medical system or a state-sponsored either and no options will be perfect. I do think to get to the best solution everything should be on the table in the debate and for no backroom trickery to be done. Clear, honest proposals about a system and clear, honest ways it is paid for and those working within are compensated.” J
Thanks J. I think we mostly agree. The combination of private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare and an expanding role of government in healthcare makes healthcare a complicated subject. Those are national healthcare issues and worth discussing and debating.
Where we might disagree is you seem to believe the state government has no meaningful role in healthcare. Let me see if I can suggest how Florida has opportunities to improve and see if you agree.
A Florida Trend article noted that Florida ranks 48th for access, quality and use of healthcare. A Commonwealth Fund study showed Florida ranked number 41 out of 50 states based on access and affordability; prevention and treatment; avoidable hospital use and costs; healthy lives; and income disparity and racial disparity. Another study, 24/7WallSt., ranked Florida as the ninth worst healthcare system in the country.
According to StateofFloridaLiving.com, based on Medicare’s information, Florida’s average hospital Medicare rating put Florida 48th in quality of care. Florida rates number one in the percentage of children without a medical home, meaning without a personal doctor or nurse or “a usual source for sick and well care.”
Why can’t we have politicians, Democrat or Republican, in this great state of Florida, who will champion the idea of Florida having a top 10 healthcare system compared to other states, instead of a bottom ten? Do you know any Democrat or Republican running for state office in Florida who said let’s make Florida a top ten health care state?
Florida spends $39 billion on healthcare, more than the state invests in K-12 education. Healthcare is the biggest single line item in Florida’s budget. Florida has many rules governing how healthcare is allowed to function in our state.
J., why shouldn’t we hold the state accountable for how they spend our money? Why can’t we ask the State of Florida to look at the top 10 states’ healthcare best practices and implement those in our state? Is it too much to ask that we not end up in the bottom 10 states after investing $39 billion?
J., you and I agree that most of the problem with our healthcare system is based on decisions folks in Washington, D.C., make. But it does not mean we should let the state of Florida off easy. I agree with you that everything should be on the table. We can and should do better in this state. Your life might depend on it.
