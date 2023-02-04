Dementia families and friends with loved ones suffering from dementia were able to experience what it’s like to be living with the disease at a special experience workshop in Clermont.
The event was held Jan. 25 at Superior Residences of Clermont, which has a memory care facility, and was hosted by Visiting Angels, which offers living assistance services and compassionate care hospice, which offers end of life support.
During the 15-minute exercise, participants wore dark glasses and earphones blasting out noise to represent peripheral vision and to create a feeling of confusion.
They also wore two pairs of gloves to give the feeling of neuropathy, which is weakness, numbness and pain from nerve damage in the hands and feet. It is very common and something that many dementia patients also have to live with.
Before being sent into a dark room with strobe lights, each participant was given five tasks that they were instructed to carry out when they entered the room that had a bedroom, a lounge and a small kitchen.
The object of the exercise was to carry out the simple tasks, like make a bed or pour a glass of water while having to contend with all the symptoms that a later stage dementia patient might have.
Steven Robles, a certified dementia practitioner with Visiting Angels, said that the exercise is especially good for family members, friends and professional caregivers, so that they can get the experience of having dementia.
“Although extreme. as not all patients develop every single symptom that we highlight during our exercise, this is definitely an eye opener for anyone who knows or works with a loved one who suffers from dementia,” said Robles. “We are seeing more people than ever being diagnosed with various types of dementia and at different stages. We hope that this simulation can create a much greater understanding of the patient’s needs.”
He went on to state the importance of helping a dementia patient to never lose his/her identity and to maintain their dignity at all times.
“Dementia can take away so much from a person, so a good support system with knowledge of how the patient feels is absolutely crucial,” he said.
Callie Klemash, from Clermont, attended the session with her mom, Gigi. Her grandmother, Sue, suffers from dementia, and as her caretaker, Callie wanted to find out what she experiences so that she can be better equipped to help her.
“I want to learn as much as I can about this awful disease,” said Klemash. “As her caregiver, along with my mom Gigi and my uncle, we want to make sure that we are understanding what is happening to her.
Her grandmother is often nervous and anxious, which is so sad to see and sometimes difficult to deal with for those who love her, Kelmash added.
“She can’t always explain to us how she is feeling, or what she needs us to do, so it’s important we can understand why and give her the help that she needs,” Klemash said. “We did a similar version of this at Cooper Memorial Library a few months ago, so I kind of knew what to expect but honestly, I still wasn’t prepared for what I experienced.”
Klemash also participated in the exercise. She said that when she entered the dark room with the glasses, gloves and headphones on, she immediately felt nervous being in an environment she didn’t know, and the reduced vision was especially unnerving.
“The experience was very intense,” she said. “I couldn’t use my hands properly and all the noise from the headphones was distracting. I almost walked into the wall and I even struggled organizing socks, all of which made me feel pretty helpless.”
However, she was glad she underwent the exercise.
“I did it because now I have a much greater understanding of how my grandmother feels and what she goes through every day,” Klemash said. She urged anyone who has a loved one who is suffering from dementia should do this exercise. “I feel much better equipped to help Sue now I have stepped in her shoes.”
The same sentiment was reflected by Gigi Klemash, who lives in Minneola.
“I thought it was an excellent simulation situation and I learned a lot about how my mom must feel every single day of her life,” Gigi Klemash said. “For example, sometimes when I put mom’s dinner on a tray in front of her, she won’t eat it and it can get frustrating. I now know that’s maybe because she can’t see it properly, so now I’m going to change the way I do dinner.”
To help her mother, Gigi Klemash said that now she would sit in front of her, put the cutlery in her hands and talk her through it. “This has changed the way I see dementia and was extremely helpful.”
Sabrina Mallay, Sales and Marketing Director at Superior Residences, said that there are plans to organize a regular community dementia meeting group for patients and their families.
If anyone is interested in attending email: smallay@superiorclermont.com