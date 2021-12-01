(From left) Then-Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall (and an unidentified individual) looks on Walter Irvin, Charles Greenlee and Samuel Shepherd, three of the Groveland Four men who were accused of raping a 17-year-old white female. The fourth man, Ernest Thomas, fled, only to be found by a posse that killed him, shooting him approximately 400 times. The four men accused were exonerated Nov. 22.