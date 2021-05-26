If you’ve driven along U.S. Highway 27 between U.S. Route 192 and State Road 50, you’ve passed the Showcase of Citrus. It’s hard to miss, with its colossal creamsicle statue, larger-than-life shark hanging on a pole and wooden gem-mine tower, all of which are visible from the highway. It only takes a second to pass this old-Florida destination, but what you see off highway 27 is just an orange slice compared to what the Showcase of
Citrus offers visitors. With so much to explore, the By Savannah Daigle Showcase is the perfect place for both tourists and locals daytrips@d-r.media to experience Lake County’s motto, “Real Florida, real close.”
The Showcase of Citrus was a modest fruit stand when it first opened in 1989 by fourth-generation citrus farmer John Arnold. The Arnold family operates an active 2,500-acre cattle and citrus ranch east of the storefront.
Today, the Showcase of Citrus is a large Florida country store, u-pick citrus grove and so much more. The main attraction is the monster truck ride through the ranch. These modified ride vehicles sit passengers 12 feet off the ground. A constant breeze and the bird’s-eye perspective make you feel like you’re soaring above the natural Florida landscape. During the one-hour guided tour, you’ll traverse citrus groves, native Florida woodlands, swampland and cattle pastures. You’ll make several stops along the way, where
your tour guide will share details about the property and facts about Florida wildlife. You may even get to feed some of the animals! The wildlife you’ll see on your journey rivals the best theme park safaris. You may spot alligators, sandhill cranes, herons, an African watusi, bison, a Texas longhorn, Osceola turkeys and even zebras. Food and drink are allowed on the ride, so grab an orange slushy or a Showcase of Citrus beer before heading out. After your tour, there are plenty of ways to spend several hours enjoying the Florida sunshine. The open-air country store is filled to the brim with Florida-themed gifts and souvenirs. There, you’ll also find the Showcase’s line of salsas, jams and honey. There’s a bar with beer, wine, cocktails and wine slushies. They also create frozen treats like their famous Orange Creamsicles, which are one-of-a-kind and Instagram-worthy.
“We really wanted to create a place for families to come and be with each other,” said
Showcase of Citrus manager Tara Boshell. Kids of all ages will enjoy hours playing on the playgrounds, mining for gems, feeding farm animals and fishing. However, you may find your little ones are fully content playing in the giant, shaded sandbox. There are also covered pavilions with picnic tables and benches around the property to take a break from
the sun. The country store is filled with Florida-themed souvenirs Entrance onto the and gifts.
property is free, but there
are separate fees for activities like the monster truck tours, gem mining and animal feed.
Insider tip: bring cash.
Whether you live 10 minutes away and are desiring a family-friendly activity on a Saturday afternoon, are ready for a cross-county road trip or have out-of-state friends looking for an authentic Florida experience, the Showcase of Citrus has something for you. “As the years pass, it’s been a blessing to us to have people come here from all over the world to see Florida and relax,” said Boshell. Even though the business name suggests they’re showcasing citrus, they are actually showcasing Florida and its natural beauty and wonder. Showcase of Citrus is located at 5010 U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont and open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for a list of featured events, including
live music and princess meet and greets. Reservations are suggested for the monster truck tours and can be made at https://showcaseofcitrus.com or by calling 352-394-4377. Below: Showcase of Citrus fruit stand, circa 1990. Photo provided by Tara Boshell.