Explore Seminole State Forest with experts

April 23, adventurers can explore Seminole State Forest Wildlife Management Area at a special open house hosted by the Florida Forest Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
The 24th annual Welcome to the Woods event will give attendees opportunity to ride on the Eco Buggy, shoot a bow and arrow, fish at Bear Pond, hike the Florida Trail, view wildlife exhibits, learn about prescribed fire and canoe or kayak the Black Water Creek.
It will kick off at the Seminole State Forest near the intersection of State Road 46 and Wekiva River Road. Food and drink will be available, with donations benefitting 4-H. Attendees should have hiking clothing and shoes, insect repellent, snacks and water.
The free, family-friendly event is limited to 80 participants. Registration is required. Call 352-732-1225. If you have questions, call the local Florida Forest Service office at 352-589-1762.