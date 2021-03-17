You don’t need to live in Louisiana to enjoy jambalaya. But perhaps nowhere is jambalaya more serious business than it is in the Pelican State. Cajun jambalaya might be the dish most familiar to the masses, but Creole jambalaya is just as tasty.
Creole chefs in New Orleans serve this type of jambalaya, which is different from the Cajun dish due to the inclusion of tomatoes. Tomatoes might have been hard to come by in the Louisiana bayous, which might be why there were not included in traditional Cajun jambalaya recipes. Mardi Gras and its focus on food and drink is a perfect time to explore one’s culinary horizons, and those curious about Creole jambalaya can do just that by whipping up this recipe from Neal Corman and Chris Peterson’s “Virgil’s Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook” (St. Martin’s Press).
Jambalaya - Serves 4 to 6
Seasoning Mix
1tablespoon dried parsley flakes
1¼teaspoons cracked black pepper
2teaspoons kosher salt
1¼teaspoons sweet paprika
½teaspoon dried basil
1½teaspoons dried thyme
¾teaspoon ground white pepper
1½teaspoons onion powder
1½teaspoons garlic powder
Jambalaya
2pounds boneless, skin-on chicken thighs
12shrimp, peeled, deveined, tail on
6tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
¼cup olive oil, divided
5ounces andouille sausage, finely diced
4ounces Tasso ham, finely diced
2cups finely diced yellow onions
1cup finely diced celery
1½cups finely diced green bell pepper
1tablespoon chopped garlic
3dried bay leaves
1¾cups converted rice
2cups finely diced fresh plum tomatoes
1cup clam juice
2cups chicken stock
Salt and pepper, to taste
1. In a small bowl, blend the seasoning mix together and set aside.
2. Cut each chicken thigh in half, and evenly dust the thighs with 11⁄2 tablespoons of the seasoning mix. Dust the shrimp with about 11⁄2 teaspoons of the mix.
3. In a low and wide 6-quart (or larger) stockpot, add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Sauté the shrimp for about 1 minute per side. Remove the shrimp and set aside.
4. Repeat the process with the chicken, using the remaining oil. Remove the chicken and set aside.
5. In the same pot, brown the sausage and ham. Add the remaining butter, onions, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and bay leaves, and cook for 4 minutes.
6. Add the rice, stirring to coat it with the mixture. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes more.
7. Add the clam juice, chicken stock and chicken thighs. Bring to a boil, and then reduce to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes, and then check the rice for tenderness and ensure the chicken is cooked through.
8. Fold in the shrimp and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove the bay leaves, taste, add salt and pepper, as desired, and serve.