Seven years ago Michelle Lundy felt a call to action.
A hairstylist for the past 22 years in Clermont, Lundy, who owns and runs Expose Hair Loft, felt a need to give back to the community that has supported her. This feeling grew stronger with each passing year; a feeling also felt and supported by those who also worked in her salon.
With that, they started their own back to school drive, providing free hairstyles to anyone who wanted or needed one.
The rewards are immeasurable, Lundy said on behalf of her family, staff, friends and volunteers. But more than that, the greatest blessing comes from the Lord above.
“I am grateful for being chosen for such a task,” said Lundy. “It is one of the best times of the year and it feels good to be a blessing to my community. I look forward to growing and giving more.”
As if the drive doesn’t already give plenty. It has grown through the years and incorporates other benefits for those returning to school, as well as for parents and guardians, including book bags, school supplies and other school-related materials.
Also included were hygiene products, hair products, jewelry and gift cards. But those weren’t the only items. There was food provided by Quit Smackin, a food truck.
Lundy had only praise for the individuals and businesses that supported this year and in the past. Included among those were Mayor Tim Murry, Solid Foundation Ministries, the Black Nurses Rock Association, the CNA/Black Nurses Association, the clients of Expose Hair Loft, KB Smartwear, Saints Barbershop, Brin’s Baking Boutique, Green Mountain Pizza, Laila’s Bling, All About You Nails, and Hit the Spot Herbalife Cafe.
ABOUT EXPOSE HAIR LOFT
Expose Hair Loft is located at 1105 Bowman St., at the Sunnyside Plaza. Lundy and salon members specialize in relaxers, color, cuts, Keratins, braids, lace wigs, dreadlocks, natural hair and more. Call 352-432-5939, or visit its website: www.exposehairloft.com