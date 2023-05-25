‘Extraordinary’ nurse honored at South Lake Hospital
A South Lake Hospital nurse has received a coveted Daisy Award for being extraordinary and going above and beyond duty.
Ruben Perez, RN, a nurse on the hospital’s clinical decision unit (CDU), was honored as the Daisy Award recipient with a special certificate, a lapel pin and a ‘Healers Touch’ sculpture to symbolize his incredible contribution to the nursing profession.
Perez said: “Receiving the Daisy Award made me feel so grateful for my bedside nursing position and team. Nursing is all about the people next to you. Our hospital is fortunate enough to serve and heal our neighbors here in Clermont. I couldn’t be prouder of the position of trust we are granted to accomplish that mission every day.”
As a nurse in the CDU, Perez’s responsibilities include assessing patient care needs, prioritizing patients based on acuity level and assisting physicians during examinations, treatments and procedures.
“Ruben is a winner,” said Alisa Lewis, RN, nursing operations manager at Orlando Health South Lake Clinical Decision Unit.
“Not only does he care for patients and families who are often distressed about their loved one being in the hospital, he also serves as a preceptor, helping to train new RNs or those new to this unit.”
The Daisy Award was established in 1999 by the Daisy Foundation, an organization founded to honor compassionate nurses and to shine a light on what is right with nursing.
The award recognizes nurses for six specific qualities including passion for nursing or the care provided, empathy, trust/teamwork of patient, family and peers, admirable attributes, a love for patients and the nursing profession and selflessness in the job.