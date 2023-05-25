‘Extraordinary’ nurse honored at South Lake Hospital

Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.