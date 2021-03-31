The Federal Aviation Administration on April 22 will implement the first phase of the South-Central Florida Metroplex, the agency’s plan to move flights more safely and efficiently across the southern half of the state. Metroplex procedures will allow flights that are more direct and have more efficient climb and descent profiles.
Regional airports affected include Leesburg International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Lakeland Linder Regional Airport, as well as Miami International Airport and Tampa International Airport.
The agency will publish 54 new procedures on April 22. Seventeen will require additional training of air traffic controllers and automation upgrades at air traffic control facilities.
The project is meant to improve the efficiency of airspace in the South-Central Florida Metroplex area by optimizing aircraft arrival and departure procedures to and from airports. New routes include some changes in aircraft flight paths and altitudes in certain areas, but will not result in any ground disturbance or increase the number of aircraft operations at any of the airports. The agency designed the new procedures to follow existing flight tracks when possible.
The FAA held 29 public workshops and two public comment periods in 2019 and 2020 before issuing its final decision on the project.
South-Central Florida is one of 11 Metroplex initiatives nationwide, and it is the final project to be implemented. The FAA will implement the second and final phase of the project in August 2021.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3d8iqtT.