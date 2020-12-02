As people continue to adapt to face mask use, one challenge can be remembering them and keeping them handy. To address that need, the local Congregation Sinai Sisterhood is selling lanyards and necklaces that can easily hook onto face masks.
Instead of hooking a face mask to hang from one of your ears or stuffing it in your pocket, a necklace or lanyard simply allows your mask to rest around your neck, according to organizers.
These unisex mask neck holders come in a variety of colors and designs, and range in price from $5 to $10. All proceeds will go to the Congregation Sinai Sisterhood. Shipping and handling cost is $5. Checks can be made payable to ‘Congregation Sinai Sisterhood’ and mailed to 4327 South Highway 27, PO Box 315, Clermont, FL 34711. For orders and special requests, contact Mimi Miller at MaskHolders@aol.com.