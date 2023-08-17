The staff and students of the South Lake/ Clermont branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lake and Sumter Counties celebrated the placement of a Lending Library Book Box provided by the partnership of Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the placement of the Lending Library Book Box at Clermont Arts and Recreation Center. The Boys and Girls Club is located within the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, located at 3700 South US-27.
Laurin Mcglothlin was awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter FJ of Clermont, FL. The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that will improve their marketable skills foremployment to support themselves and / or families. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. To learn more about P.E.O. and it’s other programs, please visit peointernational.org or contact Karen Prescott (karen.prescott81@gmail.com).
While the Clermont Woman's Club is on summer hiatus, about a dozen members got together to enjoy sisterhood and lunch. The club wishes to thank Jackie Josten for choosing the restaurant and making the arrangements. Members enjoyed the food and catching up with what they have been doing over the summer. They even had a few potential members join them for lunch, hopefully to become members in September. The Clermont Woman's club is a Federated Woman's Club chartered in l927. It is a non-profit service organization and by fundraising throughout the year, they are able to support international, national and local charities. They meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 12:30pm at their clubhouse, 655 W. Broome & 7th St., Clermont. For information see www.clermontwomansclub.org
Lake County Schools has several new principals this school year: Stacia Werner, former assistant principal at Beverly Shores Elementary, where she was named the Florida Assistant Principal of the Year in 2022, is now principal at Tavares Elementary. Frank Gomez, former assistant principal at Oak Park Middle, where he was named Lake County Assistant Principal of the Year in 2022, is now principal at Lost Lake Elementary. William Roberts, former principal at Windy Hill Middle, where he was named Lake County Principal of the Year in 2020, is now principal at Lake Minneola High. Scott Voytko, former principal of Cypress Ridge Elementary, is now principal of the new Aurelia M. Cole K-8. Cindy Patterson, a former administrative coordinator in Exceptional Student Education, is now principal at the Academy at Lake Hills – South. Kelly Cousinea
Scott Flowers, former chief of staff for the School District of Osceola County, has been appointed assistant superintendent for teaching, learning and leadership at Lake County Schools. He replaces Amy Cockcroft, who retired in June after a 30-year career. His areas of oversight include Academic Services & Interventions, Choice and Alternative Education, College & Career Readiness, Exceptional Student Education, Federal Programs, Mental Health, Student Services, Accountability and Assessment, Curriculum and Instruction, Instructional Materials, Leadership Development, Media Services, Professional Learning, Voluntary Pre-K and more.
The American Association of State Troopers recently announced the winner of its 2023 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Competition is the Florida Highway Patrol. Final results showed FHP in the top spot with over 181,000 votes. In second place was California Highway Patrol, followed by Nevada Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police and Kentucky State Police. The FHP picture submission was taken by retired FHP Lieutenant Jeff Frost and featured a 2019 Dodge Charger at Gatorland in Orlando with a 15-year-old, 8.5-foot long, female American alligator named Tamale.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to news@clermontnewsleader.com