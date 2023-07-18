Members of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce got all dolled-up as flappers and dappers for the chambers latest Roaring 20s Business After Hours hosted by Superior Residences of Clermont, July 13. There was amazing food, a 20’s style bourbon whisley drink, and raffles to raise money for high school scholarships in South Lake County. By the end of the evening, $140 had been raised. Kelly Armstrong, SLCC Office Manager, said: “This was a great themed night – we’ve all had a wonderful time!” Sabrina Mallay, Sales Director at Superior Residences, organized the event and she said: “This was so much fun to organize and with the help of many people, it was an event to remember!”
Floor and Decor celebrated their grand opening in Clermont with a ceremony hosted by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. This enormous 80,000 square foot facility offers anything and everything you need for floor home improvement from tile, stone, wood, laminates, vinyl, decorative accessories to tools and installation materials. Jack Holshue, the store’s Chief Executive Merchant, said: “We are excited to expand our footprint here in Florida with this new location and we look forward to becoming part of the community.” The store is located at 4800 Collina Terrace, near Highway 50, Clermont.
Clermont author Robert Dinger is challenging and encouraging readers to have a deeper connection with God in his new book. God’s SCRIPTures, released by Christian Faith Publishing, is Robert’s first published book and draws on his many years of experience as a Bible teacher. “I started writing this book a long time ago,” said Dinger. “I wanted to create something for people who have read the Bible and they still have questions or maybe they don’t understand it. The book teaches what the Bible has to do with the world today.” Robert, who lives in Clermont with his wife Mary, is originally from Schuylkill Haven in Pennsylvania. He moved to Clermont 23 years ago after a career in the Airforce. You can purchase God’s SCRIPTures on Amazon or at any good book store.
The Clermont Woman's Club recently donated Lap Pads to Cornerstone Hospice to donate to dementia patients and patients showing signs of stress.
The Clermont Woman's Club is a Federated Woman's Club chartered in 1927. It is a non-profit service organization and by fundraising throughout the year, they are able to support international, national and local charities. They meet on the first Tuesday of each month (September through May) at 12:30pm at their clubhouse 655 W. Broome St., & 7thSt. Clermont. For information, see www.clermontwomansclub.org
Daniel’s Cheesesteak House recently opened a new location in Clermont’s
Montrose Street Market. The popular eatery, which has another location in Winter Garden, enjoyed a ribbon cutting with Clermont Mayor Tim Murry and the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. Daniel’s is home to the famous Harold’s Cheesesteak sandwiches and cheesesteak fries. See their Facebook page for hours of operation.
Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) cross-country head coach Cristy Snellgroves has been selected at the Women’s Distance Coach by USA Track & Field for the Pan American U20 Championships being held August 4-6 2023 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. The Pan American Under-20 Championship is comprised of countries and territories in the western hemisphere and the meet is held every two years. “I am very excited to be a part of the success of Team USA and share in the journey of these young athletes,” Snellgroves said.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to news@clermontnewsleader.com