The South Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event June 8 was a huge success. More than 120 local businesses enjoyed an evening of networking and a tour of the Lake-Sumter State College Science-Health Partnership Building in Clermont. The event was sponsored by Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, lake-Sumter State College and the Live Well Foundation of South Lake. A spokesman for the SLCC said: “The Chamber thanks our sponsors for hosting and sponsoring this collaborative Business After Hours. The atmosphere was electric, the energy was contagious and a true testament to the power of unity.
Members of the Clermont Woman’s Club recently attended a program at the Cooper Memorial Library. Stpryteller Carrie Sue Ayvar presented Feisty females in Florida History, about the women who helped build, form shape and develop our stat and whose lives inspired hope and possibility. Members also learned about the contributions made by women’s clubs in the early days of Florida’s growth. The Clermont Woman’s Club is a non-profit ervice organization who by fund-raising, they are able to support international, national and local charities. For more informatin, visit www.clermontwomansclub.org
Express Employment Professionals recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted with the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. Co-owned by Tommy and Tonya Jewell, the company offers a complete array of staffing services and employment solutions to employers in South Lake. Tonya Jewell said: “We are very happy to be successfully placing people in temporary, part-time and full-time job openings.” The business is part of a world-wide company that now employs more than 500,000 people around the world. Express Employment is located at 365 Citrus Tower Blvd, Suite 110, Clermont. Call 407-374-5149 for more details or visit www.expresspros.com/clermont
Clermont’s Farmers Market has unveiled a new summer logo and summer hours. The market in Downtown Clermont, will now be open from 9am-1pm every Sunday morning, This little piece of Clermont hosts local small businesses selling fresh, homegrown produce, handcrafted goods and freshly-baked tasty treats.The market’s new logo, creatd by Dawn Mancuso from A Little Hello, captures the essence of Clermont’s beloved Sunday market while paying tribute to the hills and lakes of Lake County.For more information, visit www.ClermontDowntown.com
Waters Edge Bible Church is a new, small non-denominational church in Clermont. Members meet at the Clermont Garden Club every Sunday between 9.30am and 12.15. The church offers Expository preaching and teaching and free biblical counselling services to the community and neigboring counties. Biblical counsling training classes are also offered. Waters Edge Bible Church is unique as there are only 6-7 Assoication of Certified Biblical Counselors (ACBC) in Central Florida and this church has three of them including Pastor Chuck Aaron. Visit www.watersedgebiblechurch.com for more information.
Triangle News Leader editor Laura Bennett-Kimble is one of several Central Florida artists with artwork on display in the exhibit Florida Water Ways & Wild Life at SOBO Gallery in Winter Garden, through July. Bennett-Kimble focuses on what she describes as wearable art, jewelry she creates from her photographs of native plants and wildlife. Visit https://wgart.org.