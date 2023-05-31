Lake-Sumter State College has announced John Temple as Associate Vice President for Workforce. In his new role, Temple will play a pivotal role in advancing the college’s commitment to providing industry relevant education and fostering strong connections with local employers. Temple said: “I am honored to join Lake-Sumter State College and contribute to its missions of transforming the futures of students in our community. In an ever-changing job market, we must equip students with the skills and knowledge that employers demand.” Lake-Sumter State College has campuses in Clermont and Leesburg.
Blue Cross Blue Shield has a new center in Clermont. The Florida Blue Center is located at 638 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711 in the Winn-Dixie Plaza and is open for all your health needs whether you have a membership or not. Stop by for a free health quote.
SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn participated in a panel discussion May 16 at the White House Complex in Washington, D.C. As part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture program launch event, the panel’s focus was the $11 billion in funding from the USDA to expand clean, affordable and reliable energy across rural America. Last year, the USDA appointed Wynn as one of 12 members of the newly established Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development.
Last month, SECO Energy sent three representatives to the 2023 National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. Their purpose was to meet with federally elected officials and staff to encourage support for issues facing electric cooperatives. SECO Energy Board President and District 3 Trustee Gerald Anderson, District 7 Trustee Joseph Kusiak and SECO Energy’s Senior Consultant for Civic, Charitable & Government Relations Kathy Judkins joined over 2,000 fellow cooperative attendees.