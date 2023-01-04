Another year has passed and thankfully, we get to start a new one. The start of a new year is a good time to reflect on the past year. What changes do I need to make? What changes do I want to make? We are taught in the Bible to be watchful and thankful for the days that God has given to us. How do I make this coming year prosperous?
First: Be thankful. You made it. Whatever the problems, heartaches, trials, good times, bad times; you made it through.
“This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: for his mercy endureth forever.” (Psalm 118:24, 29)
The Lord is good. His mercy is forever. The first step is have you accepted his mercy and forgiveness?
“For whosoever shall call upon the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:13)
The Lord is on your side; are you on His?
Second: Make the right priorities.
“So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” (Psalm 90:12)
Wisdom tells us that faith in God, family life and being kind and charitable to strangers are the right priorities. While need to work to provide for our families, we need to be careful of becoming greedy or full of pride “keeping up with the Joneses”. There is a balance to life.
“It is written, MAN SHALL NOT LIVE BY BREAD ALONE, BUT BY EVERY WORD THAT PROCEEDETH OUT OF THE MOUTH OF GOD (Deuteronomy 8:3, Matthew 4:4).
It is so important that we read and study the Bible to get our wisdom and strength. The Word of God is the real source of our encouragement.
“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” (Philippians 4:13)
“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.” (Psalm 119:105)
Finally: Rejoice. Be happy. Enjoy! The Christian has eternal life promised, the constant presence of God and the knowledge that whatever He may go through God is there.
“And we know that all things work together for good to then that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
“Rejoice in the Lord always...Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer...with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Finally, brethren, whatsoever things that are honest, just, pure, lovely, of good report; think on these things.” (Philippians 4:4-8)
Strengthen yourself with some good friends, good food, good works, good hobbies. We are encouraged in the Book of Ecclesiastes for
“every season to remember God” and also “that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labor, it is the gift of God” (Ecclesiastes 3:1 -13)
A Perfect New Year? No. A New Year without trouble? No. But we do have the promises of our Lord Jesus Christ. We have His Love and guidance available to us if we will only ask and accept him into our life. God Bless and Have a Happy New Year.
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
