Nov. 5 was a special day for Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky, as he celebrated his 27th birthday at a Shabbat service; Dubinsky heads South Lake Chabad. (Shabbat is the Hebrew word for Sabbath.)
The rabbi and his family, who moved to Clermont a year ago, were joined by members of the community to celebrate Shabbat and his birthday.
South Lake Chabad was founded in November 2020, and in that time has accomplished much.
“My wife and I co-founded Chabad here in Lake County, as we saw a big need here for Jewish education, services, friendship, prayers and the opportunity to further share the joys of Judaism in Central Florida,” said Dubinsky. “We have been blessed with love and support.”
Since buying a home in Clermont last year, they are now able to offer weekly minyans, shabbat services, Torah classes and Jewish holiday celebrations as well as special events for women, men and children.
RICH FAMILY ROOTS
The Dubinskys were married in 2019 in Daytona Beach. The couple currently have two children.
The two of them have numerous rabbis and spiritual leaders in their families. Dubinsky’s grandfather was an ordained rabbi and teacher. His father is a rabbi in the Rabbinical College of America. His mother is a Judaic teacher from Jerusalem. His grandmother on his father’s side taught Judaic lessons and is from the small town of Nevel, Russia.
Rabbi Dubinsky grew up and studied in Morristown, N.J. He later attended Yeshiva High School in Staten Island, N.Y, before attending college in Baltimore, Maryland.
He did his Rabbinical internship in Antwerp, Belgium. Besides being the Rabbi at Chabad South Lake, her is an instructor at the Jewish Learning Institute with both virtual and in-person sessions here in Lake County.
Dubinsky notes, “Being a Chabad Rabbi was always my dream. I want to live a life of giving back to the Jewish community. Besides being the Rabbi at Chabad South Lake, he is an instructor at the Jewish Learning Institute with both virtual and in-person sessions in Lake County.
Chavi’s father is a respected rabbi at Chabad at Satellite Beach. She has a brother who also is a rabbi, in Vero Beach.
OPEN INVITATION
“Chabad of South Lake is open to all Central Florida Jews. No membership is needed,” Dubinsky said. “If you are Jewish, you belong,” Dubinsky said. “This Chabad center will be up to God to share with us and our entire Central Florida Jewish community.”
He invited the entire Jewish community to join throughout the year for prayer services and special events.
“Our English-Hebrew services are always casual and easy to follow,” he said. For those who may not know, Chabad is an outreach program sponsored by the Lubavitcher sect. While most sects choose to isolate, the Lubavitcher sect takes the opposite approach. “Chabad really is meant to be a home for every kind of Jew. You may see yourself as unaffiliated, reform, conservative, or orthodox Jew. At Chabad we just see you as our Jewish family.”
Chabad South Lake is about to launch a new $100,000 fundraising campaign to initiate the first steps towards building a center.
HANUKKAH CELEBRATION
Plans are now being finalized for the second consecutive South Lake Hanukah Celebration, to be held starting 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at Clermont Waterfront Park.
This event will be open to the entire community to help celebrate a grand Hanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony. The celebration will also include presentations, songs, dancing, entertainment, a dog circus show, donuts, holiday foods and extra special treats for children.
Last year, more than 300 peopled attended. It is hoped more than 500 will attend this year. (To sign up: JewishSL.com/Celebration).
OTHER EVENTS
Chabad South Lake now offers weekly Sabbath prayer services, with Thursday Parsha (a weekly Torah session). Saturday Shabbat Services start at 10 a.m.
A new six-week Jewish Learning Course of ‘Torah Study’ educational series is now being offered in conjunction with the Jewish Learning Institute.
ABOUT CHABAD OF SOUTH LAKE
Chabad of South Lake County is a 100% self-funded nonprofit serving the needs of the Jewish community at large, offering Jewish education, outreach, worship services, special holiday events and social service programming.
For more information about services and events, contact Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky, Chabad of South Lake at:
Phone: 352-717-4119
Email: Info@JewishSL.com
Website: JewishSL.com