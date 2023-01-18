In the past few weeks we have seen many gather in prayer in support for a national sports figure who suffered a sudden heart event while on the field of play. The instinct to pray: where did that come from? To whom do we pray?
Why pray?
Our Lord Jesus taught us how to pray in Matthew 6:7-13.
“But when you pray, use not vain repetitions, as the heathen do: for they think that they shall be heard for their much speaking. Be not ye therefore like unto them: for your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask Him. After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. The Kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth , as it is in haven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power , an the glory forever. Amen.”
BUT WHEN YOU PRAY
We have a inward instinct to pray when trouble and trials (temptations) come into our lives Especially when they come suddenly, unexpectedly. Vain repetition or reciting a memorized prayer is the last thing we think of. We are desperate for an answer and we go to God who will give strength and comfort.
TO WHOM DO YOU PRAY
Christians have the comfort that God hears us when we pray. The scriptures teach us over and over to come to the Lord for guidance and help. The act of praying is one of humility. We recognize that we are not able to do anything about the situation. Humility is the first step in accepting God’s love for us. (Hallowed)
“In this was manifest the love of God toward us, because that God sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him. Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us, and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.” (1 John 4:9-10)
Allow God to be your Father by accepting Jesus Christ as your Savior today.
(“forgive us our debts; our sin debts”)
HARD PART OF PRAYER
“Thy will be done.”
Again, this is an act of humility. Accepting God’s will for our life. We do not always understand the reason, but we do accept that we are bringing glory to God. Our example in faith; our learning about faith, or just experiencing the comfort and strength from the Lord. All of our life’s trials are for our good.
“...All things work together for good to them that love God...” Amen: (Romans8:28)
So be it.
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
