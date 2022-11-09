Where do I get value for my life? Work, education, social status, money, marriage, kids, achievements, endurance, name recognition, celebrity?
Our value as a human individual comes from God. It is God that values us.
“The Lord hath appeared of old unto me, saying, Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore with lovingkindness have I drawn thee.”(Jeremiah 31:3)
Even though we have sinned, God still loves us!
“But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Roman 5:8)
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Accept the love and forgiveness of God today.
When we compare ourselves to others we can have a feeling and a mind full of despair: but as we think on the Lord we are refreshed and encouraged by his love for us.
“And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds though Christ Jesus. Finally, brethren, whatsoever things that are true, ...honest,...just...pure,...lovely,...good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” (Philippians 4:7,8)
May we be reminded of that great Sunday School Chorus by George Root (1860):
“Jesus loves the little children, All the children of the world; Red and yellow, black and white, They are precious in his sight; Jesus loves the children of the world.”
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
