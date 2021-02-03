February is a prime time to discover the lives of ancestors you wish you knew. Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society can help, as it offers Family Research Classes free to the public.
Research family members you’ve heard stories about through the years. Understand where to begin your search, how to document what you find, see visuals for organization and learn common mistakes to avoid in your journey to unwrap the lives of those who came before you.
Sign up at pastfindersslc.org for this set of Beginning Genealogy Classes. Classes are repeated monthly on the first and third Wednesday at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Upcoming classes take place on Feb. 3 and Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. For details, email info@pastfindersslc.org. Follow the group on Facebook at PastfindersofSL.