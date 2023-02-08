Stories of romance are as old as love itself. That makes Valentine’s Day an ideal time to indulge in a romantic comedy or classic love story.
Plenty of films can be enjoyed while snuggled up with a sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. The following can serve as a romantic starting point for couples looking to cozy up with a good film, not to mention one another, this February.
• “Casablanca” (1942): Who hasn’t heard the line “Here’s looking at you, kid”? Set during World War II and starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid, the film focuses on an American expatriate who must choose between love or helping a Czech resistance leader escape to fight the Germans.
• “Ghost” (1990): While a certain dance-heavy Patrick Swayze vehicle is renowned for its romantic elements, “Ghost” shows that love can continue even beyond the grave. And one especially memorable scene might just inspire couples to take up pottery.
• “Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001): In this modern telling of “Pride and Prejudice,” Renée Zellweger stars as Bridget, who is hopeless at love and falls for Hugh Grant’s lothario Daniel Cleaver. This unfolds as Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy is hiding his affections for Jones behind seeming indifference.
• “Love Actually” (2003): Featuring an ensemble cast, this movie tells the tales of eight very different couples who are providing glimpses into their love lives. The tales are loosely intermingled during the month leading up to Christmas in London.
• “The Fault in Our Stars” (2014): Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley star as two youngsters who meet in a cancer support group and fall for one another. A film about true love and heartbreak, this one is sure to require keeping a box of tissues on hand.
• “A Star is Born” (2018): Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in this remake of the classic film. Jackson, an alcoholic rock star, falls in love with an aspiring singer, Ally. As her fame begins to eclipse his, Jackson’s demons come resurface.