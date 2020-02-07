Mark McNiel and his wife Shawn want-ed to create a small business based upon the concept of “Families Helping Families” and from this simple idea Family Jewelry and Pawn was born. We are a family-owned and operated chain of pawnshops located in Lake county. We offer short term loans on ANYTHING of value and give cash on the spot. We specialize in estate jewelry, electronics, tools, musical equipment, firearms, video games, cars and more. We have an exceptional jeweler for your jewelry repairs. You can feel confident when you buy, sell, or trade with us. We offer an outstanding warranty program and a great VIP loyalty reward program.
We believe our customers are an extension of our family and it is at the heart of everything we do. Our customers experience hospitality when they enter our stores, whether by enjoying a FREE cup of coffee or hot chocolate or using our FREE WI-FI. We also offer FREE donuts on the first Saturday of every month and on the 3rd Friday of every month we offer FREE pizza after 4:30 pm.
Currently we have a Lucky in Love raffle going on in our Minneola and Ta-vares location. Win a beautiful gold pendant necklace, $100 gift card from Carrabba’s and a box of chocolates. Stop in either location and pick up a raffle ticket, no purchase necessary. Drawing will be February 10th.
Come see us in Minneola on HWY 27 or in Tavares on S.R. 441 or visit our website www.familyjewelryandpawn.com.