The family of Daniel Mills, who died in May 2020, has established the Daniel Mills Theatre Conservatory Scholarship at Montverde Academy.
The scholarship was conceived by Vanessa and Maya Mills who, with the support of their parents, Rosy and Harold Mills, established the scholarship fund at the school Daniel attended.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Ambria Benjamin, Aiden Bjortvedt, Aidan Corrie, Larissa Foxx, Logan Lopez and Jordan Rodriguez, all of whom met criteria of demonstrated need, academic achievement and commitment to the arts and Theatre Conservatory programs.
“Daniel loved the arts,” said Vanessa Mills. “He made his home on the stage and his family in the cast and crew. Daniel would want nothing more than to see his family achieve their dreams. I’m so glad we’re able to have Daniel live on through Troupe 3977.”
“There’s so much sadness, but it’s amazing how Daniel is leaving behind such a legacy,” said Maya Mills. “Thank you to everyone who is helping us make it happen. It’s all we can do.”