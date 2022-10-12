Judging by the way family and friends responded when Daniel Keel entered first the lobby and then the reception room, outsiders not knowing what was taking place might have thought a major celebrity had arrived on the scene, and they would have been correct.
Daniel Keel is a star, and this past Sept. 10 he was celebrated on the occasion of his 100th birthday with a reception in his honor at the Margaritaville Resort in Kissimmee.
Even before Keel was able to enter the reception hall he was greeted by throngs of family and friends. It took anywhere between 30-45 minutes for him to reach his table and be able to sit as guests kept wanting their photo taken alongside him. They included not only his children and grandchildren, but also great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, et al.
Finally, when all the photo requests were completed, his daughter Deborah Keel and granddaughter, Kelly Keelo, led the start of the ceremony, with a champagne toast to their patriarch.
ABOUT DANIEL KEEL
Keel is one of the few remaining living members of the now-famed Tuskegee Airmen battalion, originally composed of nearly 1,000 Blacks. He is one of only three who earned a Triple Airman rating (Twin Engine Navigator; Aerial Bombardier; Basic Single Engine).
This past March 8, Keel was recognized and honored by the Clermont City Council, which pronounced March 17 as Tuskegee Airmen Recognition Day.
Born in Mineola, N.Y., Keel’s involvement with the military began when he was a student at Boston Latin School, where he attained the rank of Second Lieutenant in his JROTC regiment. Following graduation in 1941, he attended Northeastern University and majored in aeronautical engineering. He was drafted in 1943 into the Army-Air Force as an aviation cadet.
Following the war, he obtained a commercial multi-engine pilot’s license, but never realized his dream of becoming a commercial pilot.
He moved to Clermont in 1999, joining several of his children who had moved into the area years earlier.