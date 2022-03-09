Students in grades 9-12 can now enroll is Florida A&M University’s summer youth program, but must submit applications by March 31.
Those enrolled will have the opportunity to explore agricultural sciences and learn about careers in animal-related disciplines, including veterinary medicine.
This is an USDA-funded program free to participating students and will take place in Tallahassee. Over the course of two weeks, students will be housed on campus. In addition, students will be able to explore career paths as well as apply for early admission to FAMU.
INTERESTED?
To apply, or for more information go to: www.aphis.usda.gove/agdiscovery, or contact Carmen Lyttle-N’guessan, Ph.D., at 850-412-5363; Glen Wright, DVM, at 850-599-8433; or the Cooperative Extension Program at 850-599-3546.
ABOUT FAMU
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University is an 1890 land grant institution known as a doctoral/research institution known for its innovative research, engaging cooperative extension and public service. While FAMU is a HBCU (Historic Black College and University) and continues its historic mission of educating African-Americans, it embraces persons of all races, ethnic origins and nationalities as lifelong members of the university community.