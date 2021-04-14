The weekly Sunday Clermont Farmer’s market is now back for spring and growing bigger each week, with dozens of safely spaced-out food, craft and specialty vendors. The event runs each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Farm-fresh organic produce, seafood, Florida-raised local beef, sweets, plants, coffees, teas, soaps, pastas, cheese, breads, crafts, artwork and seasonal gifts are available. Plus, most downtown Clermont restaurants are open during market hours.
The market is held at Montrose Street from City Hall at 7th Street westward. Parking is available at City Hall and on nearby streets.
Visit www.clermontdowntownpartnership.com/farmer-s-market.