The Clermont Woman’s Club recent 15th annual fashion show —”Around the World in Fashion” — held Oct. 29, was a runaway success, raising $14,673 for charity. Approximately 200 club members and their families attended the event held at Gabby’s Banquet and Event facility.
The event, which takes months to organize as it relies on donations from local businesses, is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“I am so proud of the members of the Clermont Woman’s Club who worked on this fundraiser. With each one working in the area best suited to their talents, we had the best fashion show yet, said Clermont Woman’s Club President Helen Cooney. “It takes months of planning, meetings and knocking on doors but in the end, it all seems to come together.
In addition to the fashion show, attendees enjoyed a three-course meal, with the fashion show provided by Janet Carr, owner of Sarasota-based Accessories and More, a traveling fashion boutique.
Carr also served as the emcee of the show, which featured club members as the models wearing the clothes from her line, and all clothes modeled were available for purchase.
“The fashion show is so much fun,” said Annette Dicks. She has been a member of the club for 13 years and the fashion show is a favorite of hers. “There are always clothes that you can’t always buy in the stores, so you can pick-up something pretty unique.”
Being a member of the Clermont Woman’s Club is special to Dicks.
“I love being a member of the Woman’s Club,” she said. “It is such a wonderful, community-based organization which contributes to many different local groups that need our support. I have made many new friends because I joined.”
The event was more than just a luncheon and fashion show. There were 30 raffle baskets made and donated by club members and a long list of silent auctions, including donations from many Central Florida organizations. Local businesses also donated to make two giant wreaths that were raffled off with $450 worth of gift cards.
“We would like to say a big thank-you to our sponsors for their support. South Lake is a very generous, wonderful community” said Cooney.
ABOUT THE PROCEEDS
The biggest donations from the fashion show will go to paying for scholarships for a graduating female from South Lake, Minneola and East Ridge high schools.
Money raised will also go to support other local charities, including, the South Lake Animal League, Head Start, the Cooper Memorial Library and the South Lake Historical Society to name just a few.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT WOMAN’S CLUB
The Clermont Woman’s Club is a Federated Woman’s Club chartered in 1927. It is a 501 (c)(3)nonprofit service organization that conducts fundraising efforts throughout the year, making it able to support international, national and local charities.
The Clermont Woman’s Club currently numbers 41 members who work to give to the needs of the community through volunteer activities and fundraising.
INTERESTED IN JOINING?
Members meet the first Tuesday of each month from September through May at its clubhouse, 655 Broome St. Send a letter requesting more information to: PO Box 120532, Clermont, 34712-1532, email: info@ClermontWomansClub.org