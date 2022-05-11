May 5 marked the annual Kiwanis Club of Clermont’s annual Prayer Breakfast fundraiser held at Gabby’s Banquet and Event Facility in Clermont.
The South Lake County Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), an organization that for almost 70 years has supported the students and athletes of all grade levels with counsel, mentorships, teamwork and leadership, was selected this year’s organization of choice.
A final check presentation will be made to the FCA 11:30 a.m., May 17 at the Green Valley Country Club clubhouse, 14601 Green Valley Blvd., Clermont. The public is welcome to attend.
ABOUT THE FCA
The FCA regularly reaches out to work with the schools and area churches of South Lake County. Huddles are held regularly year-round to encourage athletes, coaches and campuses to live and compete using biblical principles.
Chuck Seaver submits news information for the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.