May 26, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to five companies for illegally selling dietary supplements that claim to affect infertility and other reproductive health disorders in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The warning letters were issued to LeRoche Benicoeur/ConceiveEasy, EU Natural Inc., Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC, SAL NATURE LLC/FertilHerb and NS Products, Inc.
“Dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat or prevent infertility and other reproductive health conditions can potentially harm consumers who use these products instead of seeking effective treatments, such as FDA-approved drugs or assisted reproductive technology,” said Judy McMeekin, Pharm.D., FDA’s associate commissioner for regulatory affairs.
Under the FD&C Act, products intended to cure, treat, mitigate or prevent disease are drugs and subject to the requirements that apply to drugs, even if they are labeled as dietary supplements. The FDA has not evaluated whether the products subject to these warning letters are effective for their intended use, what the proper dosage might be, how they could interact with FDA-approved drugs or other substances, or whether they have dangerous side effects or other safety concerns.
The FDA advises consumers to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or other health care provider before deciding to purchase or use any dietary supplement or drug, especially those marketed and sold online with unproven claims to prevent, treat, mitigate or cure diseases. Some supplements might interact with medicines or other supplements. Also, if claims sound too good to be true, they probably are, according to the FDA.
If you think a product might have caused a reaction or an illness, immediately stop using it and contact your health care provider. The FDA also encourages health care providers and consumers to report adverse reactions associated with FDA-regulated products to the agency using MedWatch (https://bit.ly/2TiU7TT) or the Safety Reporting Portal (https://bit.ly/2RPs9ii).
The FDA has requested responses from the five companies that state how they will address these issues or provide their reasoning and supporting information as to why they think the products are not in violation of the law.