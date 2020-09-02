As schools across the state continue reopening in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, a legal challenge to Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s executive order requiring a return to physical classrooms is moving forward.
The NAACP and NAACP Florida State Conference (NAACP-FL) joined the Florida Education Association (FEA) as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which seeks to allow local districts to make decisions on reopening physical campuses, without the threat of funds being withheld by the state.
Aug. 24, Circuit Judge Charles Dodson granted the FEA’s motion for a temporary injunction against the order, and the Department of Education appealed the decision the same day.
While an appeal is in process, there is an automatic stay of the judge’s order, so the order will not go into effect until either the appeal is over or the court lifts the stay, according to the DOE. Aug. 27, the judge lifted the automatic stay. This means school districts are free to make decisions as to whether to open or close schools based on safety considerations and without the threat of lost funding, according to the FEA.
The judge’s order states: “[O]ur Florida Constitution requires the State to ensure our schools operate safely. Defendants, however, through the Order and its application, have essentially ignored the requirement of school safety by requiring the statewide opening of brick-and-mortar schools to receive already allocated funding.”
“We’ve said it all along, and we will say it one million times – we are 100 percent confident we will win this lawsuit. This fight has been, and will continue to be, about giving every parent, every teacher and every student a choice, regardless of what educational option they choose,” said Corcoran.
The School Board of Lake County Schools has planned no changes resulting from the outcome of the lawsuit, according to the district.
In a news release, the FEA states, “The constitutionality of executive order 2020-EO-06 is the heart of Florida Education Association et al v. Ron DeSantis, as Governor of the State of Florida et al, case number 2020-CA-001450 in the Second Judicial Circuit, Leon County. As mandated by the state’s Constitution, Floridians have a right to ‘safe’ and ‘secure’ public schools.”
FDOE information about school reopenings and actions regarding COVID-19 are posted at http://www.fldoe.org/em-response.