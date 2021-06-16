Sometimes when we’re shaking mad, it can be like looking through a kaleidoscope of fear. This happens when we’re trying to protect our viewpoint, reputation, belief, security and/or ego. The root issue has less to do with being angry at someone or something and more to do with losing control.
What we fail to realize is that when we react to the fear by lashing out, we’ve already lost the thread of control. When, all the while, we have at our disposal the ability to respond to the person or situation objectively.
I love what Stephen Covey says in his NYT Best Seller, 7 Habits of Highly Successful People:
“Reactive people make it a feeling. They’re driven by feelings. Hollywood has generally scripted us to believe that we are not responsible, that we are a product of our feelings. But the Hollywood script does not describe the reality. If our feelings control our actions, it is because we have abdicated our responsibility and empowered them to do so.”
He’s referring to love in that paragraph, but it applies here, too. In an earlier passage, he breaks the word responsible down, charging us to be response-able.
If our feelings are driving us, then we run the risk of saying and doing some hurtful things to people we love. If we’re response-able, we treat others as we would treat ourselves. Give them the same grace and mercy that God gives us daily.
By the end, if we still don’t agree, it’s okay. There’s a lot to be said for ‘agree to disagree’. Celebrate the diversity of opinions and walk away with respect for ourselves and others.
This week’s practice:
1. Before you have a conversation that has the capacity to get heated, remember that just because your anger flares, you don’t have to feed it. You get to decide to take a beat and respond. No one can say or do something to make you feel a certain way. They also can’t make you do something that doesn’t benefit you.
2. You are in charge of taking responsibility for your part in any disagreement. If you don’t think any blame is yours, ask yourself: If I did have responsibility here, what would it be? You could ask, what is a solution to this issue?
3. Put yourself in the other person’s proverbial shoes. Seek to understand and be understanding.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
I love hearing from you. If my articles resonate with you, please drop me a line. Even if you have questions or insights of your own. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com