The Clermont Garden Club is pleased to pick the yard of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Carroll, 1209 Giovanni Boulevard in the Verde Ridge neighborhood as the February yard of the month.
The Carrolls are from New York state and Bob is having a great time planting all the tropical plants that he could not grow in the north. He has filled the yard with dozens of bromeliads of all sizes, colors, patterns, and shapes that he can find on his trip to South Florida.
Bob says he has approximately 50-60 surrounding their home. Sprinkled among the bromeliads are White Bird of Paradise, Indian Hawthorn, Whitehall palms, Robellini palms and assorted flowering plants.
The beds are “mulched” with rocks of different colors that make it appear to have creek beds woven among the soil and plants.
Thank you for sharing your garden with your Clermont neighbors.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT GARDEN CLUB
The Clermont Garden Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information about the group visit www.ClermontGardenClub.com
Carol Walker is the publicity chairperson for the Clermont Garden Club.