U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced last month that the federal government was awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports, including a few Central Florida airports.
Leesburg International Airport is scheduled to receive $5,214,381 to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting. Orlando Sanford International Airport will receive $10,941,888 to rehabilitate a taxiway and taxiway lighting. And Lakeland Linder International Airport is set to receive $5,554,235 to improve a taxiway and rehabilitate taxiway lighting.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.