Lake County is reminding residents of the summertime fertilizer ordinance which prohibits applying fertilizer containing nitrogen and phosphorus to turf or landscaping up to and including Sept. 30.
Lake County’s fertilizer ordinance is intended to help reduce nutrient loading from urban landscapes to water bodies. The ordinance, recommended by the Keep Lake Beautiful Committee and approved by the Board of County Commissioners in 2017, was implemented as nutrient impairment of waterbodies and springs has become a major concern throughout the state and in Lake County. Excess nutrients change the ecological balance of a waterbody and cause water quality issues including persistent algae blooms.
Keep Lake Beautiful has an ongoing nutrient pollutant awareness campaign that gives residents the opportunity to pledge to keep a “Lake Friendly Lawn.”
Residents who take the pledge promise to educate themselves on nutrient pollution and the fertilizer ordinance as well as to share the initiative with others and engage the community to help beautify Lake County.
Keep Lake Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, a national nonprofit agency that focuses on building and maintaining vibrant communities. For more information on KLB, the fertilizer ordinance and to take the pledge, visit www.KeepLakeBeautiful.com
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be readed at: sam.shylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov