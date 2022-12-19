“Hello, hello, hello, how are you? I’m Rabbi Dubinsky,” he said as he introduced himself to Ben and Jennifer Goble, who were meeting him for the first time.
They had come to the second consecutive public Chanukah Menorah Lighting ceremony being held at Waterfront Park on the first night of Chanukah, Sunday, Dec. 18.
It was the first time for the Gobles, who said they are not Jewish.
“Ben wants to learn about different religions,” said Jennifer, which is why they were attending.
Not too far away, Yudah Paley was applying tefillin to Clermont Police Officer Det. U. Dubai.
(Tefillin, or phylacteries, are a set of small black leather boxes with leather straps containing scrolls of parchment inscribed with verses from the Torah. Tefillin are worn by adult Jews during weekday morning prayers.)
It was a good mix of people of varying faiths, and it was simple to tell who were Jewish, as many wore sweaters and other garments with designs or messages proclaiming either Chanukah, Judaism, or both. Others, mostly elderly males, also work kippots (better known as yarmulkes) atop their heads.
Elsewhere, another three tables set up in a “U” were abuzz with activity: the food line, where latkes, sufganiyot (donuts) and beverages were being sold.
Shortly before the sun began setting, Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky welcomed guests, starting with a joke and then launching into a brief history of the holiday; how it was battle by Jewish people who chose to remain true to their religion against its Greco-Syrian occupiers, and a civil war against those Jews who were choosing to adopt the norms and customs of their Hellenistic rulers.
While the miracle of Chanukah is that a small band of people were able to overcome their oppressors and then cleanse and rededicate the Temple, it was also the miracle how one small cruse of oil that normally would last only one night instead lasted eight.
“That proved that G-d again had taken His people under His protection,” said Dubinsky. It was the light of hope.
He focused his parting remarks about Chanukah relating an incident during the Holocaust in Auschwitz.
Following a long, hard day of labor at the concentration camp, a son and his father retired to the barracks, where the son saw his father pull out a pat of butter he had secreted from their meal and placed the butter onto a bit of metal foil. With that, the father then tore off a bit of cloth off his clothing and lit the butter.
The son was aghast. That little bit of butter could have instead been eaten, to provide nourishment, albeit meager. But his father explained.
“If Auschwitz taught us one thing, it’s that man can live many days without food. But man cannot live a day without hope,” Rabbi Dubinsky intoned. The light of the Chanukah candles provides that hope. “The candles remind us there is a hope for a better tomorrow.”