For a long time, Michael Brian O’Hara has been fascinated by the mystery surrounding the 1947 Roswell UFO incident in Roswell, New Mexico as well as the disappearance of the Anasazi Indians. Such curiosity led him to write “Project Anasazi” (published by AuthorHouse), a fictional account of a factual, historical event with real locations.
The story is set in the late 1990s when a 50-year old secret named Project Anasazi, known only to U.S. Air Force Intelligence and a few individuals outside the U.S. government is in danger of becoming a national calamity. It was July of 1947 when the Roswell incident made national, front-page news and the government cover-up began. Brad Davis, Big Bird and Little River are caught up in new revelations about the incident as well as the disappearance of the Anasazi Indians with government agents Jack Osbourne and Fred Smith.
“There are still many people today who are fascinated with the possibility of life beyond our solar system. This book explores the possibility of an Indian tribe’s disappearance to somewhere out there,” O’ Hara says.
The publication of “Project Anasazi” aims to change the way readers approach one of the great mysteries of existence, which is the possibility of whether or not there is intelligent life beyond their own planet.
“Project Anasazi”
By Michael Brian O’Hara
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 504 pages | ISBN 9781728327686
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 504 pages | ISBN 9781728327709
E-Book | 504 pages | ISBN 9781728327693
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Michael Brian O’Hara is a retired senior executive whose career included being a child model, radio announcer, teacher, writer of numerous business articles and speeches and trainer of more than 4,000 business executives in crisis communications and public speaking. He is the author of two published children's books.
