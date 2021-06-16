The St. Johns River Water Management District recently completed the final treatment application of a proprietary algicide as part of an innovative pilot project at Clermont’s Lake Minneola to suppress or control cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in the lake.
With funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, SJRWMD entered into an agreement with BlueGreen U.S. Water Technologies in early 2020 to evaluate the potential of its Lake Guard Oxy Technology, a proprietary product that selectively targets cyanobacteria, in preventing and/or controlling algal bloom formation in Lake Minneola.
An overabundance of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, can increasingly be found in Florida’s waterways, including its rivers. Potentially hazardous algal blooms can result in human health advisories and closures of recreational areas by local health departments, harm fish and wildlife, and lead to local and regional economic impacts.
During the pilot study, Lake Minneola received 14 treatments.
With the Lake Mineola pilot treatments now complete, the contract calls for a final report to be issued and a public meeting scheduled. Visit the project webpage at www.sjrwmd.com/projects/#lake-minneola or www.sjrwmd.com for updates.