Editor’s note: Although this was not received until after Nov. 10 edition of the News Leader went to press, it is felt this remembrance is important and needs to remind each and every one of us what the cost of freedom entails.
I have a story to tell you. It is a true story. I write it to pay tribute to two crew members who were Killed in Action (KIA) on my helicopter, Veterans Day, 1966.
After having trained for 13 years to be a U.S. Army warrior, my war came along.
In 1966, I was sent to the Republic of South Vietnam as a Commander of a Helicopter Gunship unit, supporting Special Forces troops on a special mission called Project Delta. Some called it a war, others a conflict. It sure felt like war to me.
Whatever the description, it was a grueling — and midway through — became an unpopular war that divided this nation and forever changed the United States. How could a single war have so many perceived and contradictory faces to it? Let me tell you this, without hesitation, I was proud and honored to serve with these courageous and top-notch U.S. troops.
NOV. 11, 1966
The Executive Officer of the Special Forces camp in Pleiku, South Vietnam, shook me awake at 0330 hours, . He explained that their Special Forces Mike Force, a battalion sized unit, was caught up in a life and death battle with a North Vietnamese Regiment, on the South Vietnam/Laos border. They were running out of ammunition and were in danger of losing the battle unless we flew a chopper full of ammunition out to them at first light.
Dawn arrived and as I prepared to lift off the helipad, a Special Forces Captain and a SF First Lieutenant ran out to the aircraft and asked if they could go with us. The captain was the commander of the Mike Force, returning to his troops after having returned to Pleiku to participate in an intelligence briefing for the newly arrived 9th Infantry Division Commander, about North Vietnamese Army (NVA) activity in the area-of-operations (AO). The 1st Lt was the supply officer who had supervised the loading of the emergency ammunition onto the UH-1D (Huey) helicopter, tail number “7-11.”
In 30 minutes flight time, we had arrived at the battle scene and began my approach to the landing zone. At about a half mile from the landing zone, I told the Mike Force radio man on the ground to throw a smoke grenade so we could identify where the unit’s location was. Little did I know we were on final approach to a nightmare.
Suddenly our helicopter was riddled with numerous rounds from North Vietnamese AK-47’s and the NVA equivalent of 50 cal., when we were passing through about 15 feet in the air on short final to land and off load the emergency ammo resupply. My gunner and a Special Forces Lieutenant were killed as they returned fire to the squad of enemy coming out of the tree line.
The Special Forces (SF) Commander jumped out of the helicopter at about 10 feet of altitude and boldly ran at the dozen or so enemy soldiers, less than 50 yards away, with his M-16 rifle. His daring action so surprised the squad that they dropped back into the wood line. In an instant I determined that we would not be able to off-load the ammunition at that time. I could hear numerous hits on the right side of the chopper, and I was not getting any response from my gunner on the intercom. If we stated there any longer, we would be destroyed.
The SF Captain’s courageous actions allowed me to carefully pilot the “Huey” out of the very dangerous position we were in. The chopper was staggering under the load of the ammunition that had not yet been unloaded. \We could not possibly climb over the trees that were a short distance away, so I banked the aircraft to the left and flew out over a dry lakebed and gained enough airspeed to get above the treetops.
In the turn, bullets were hitting the top of the aircraft. Warning lights were on, meaning possible imminent failure of vital systems. I was anticipating that the engine would quit at any moment. I remember yelling out, “God, please stop all this!”
It was at that moment, that I understood fully that you cannot quit, you cannot give up; you must continue the mission. The troops on the ground were counting on you to deliver the much-needed ammo. Their lives depended on it. Deep in my heart I felt the I had already lost two men. The gunner and SF Lieutenant gave their all, and the SF captain didn’t give up. We needed to finish the mission.
My eyes were drawn to the waning wisps of the smoke grenade thrown earlier, coming out of the trees. I yelled at the crew-chief to start kicking the bags of ammos out the door as I steep turned the chopper around the disappearing column of green smoke. The crew-chief started kicking and pushing the bags of ammo out into the vicinity of the smoke.
After three circles around the column, another warning light came on. With a sinking heart I transmitted on intercom that we had to get out of there before the engine quit.
It was not until the exhausted crew-chief climbed over the remnants of our precious cargo to check on the door gunner and SF Lieutenant, that the cost of war was etched into my mind forever. He yelled into the intercom “they’re dead, they’re dead, Oh God, they’re dead!”
He slumped on to the cabin floor and cried. He was only 19 years old.
I increased power and climbed to 1500 feet of altitude. This was considered a “safe altitude,” out of the range of the enemy’s deadly AK-47 assault weapon. It looked hopeless, and there was nowhere to safely land the aircraft.
We flew east toward a friendly area for about 10 minutes. At that point, I had determined that it was all in God’s hand. Trying to keep calm and collected without caving into the terror around us was becoming increasingly more difficult.
My eyes scanned the instrument panel one more time, trying to check the flight and engine instruments that were already covered with blood. The windshield was almost impossible to look through. We were just waiting for the engine to quit. My eyes trailed off to the right. Suddenly, I saw a small spot at the bottom right side of the windshield not covered with blood.
Then I saw it. I could not believe it. There, through that small circle, I spotted a large Red Cross on a white background. It was a battalion aid station tent we had seen being erected on our flight out. I abandoned my coaxing, tender touch on the controls and quickly dropped the collective — that’s the control that controls climbs and descents — so that the chopper would start an immediate descent.
All during the 270-degree turn, I was thinking, “Are we going to make it Lord? Are we going to make it?” A helipad had been built near the tent. My heart was pounding in cadence with the rotor blades. This was probably the most precise and quickest approach I had ever made in my 3,000 hours of flying experience. I slowed and flared the helicopter and made small adjustments so that the chopper would touchdown in the middle of the helipad.
There was no stopping to establish a hover. The rear of the landing skids touched the landing pad, and I carefully eased the nose down so that the front of the skids fully rested on the pad. At that very moment, the engine quit. I had not rolled the power off. I had not turned any switches off. Huey “711” had just died…. and the silence was deafening.
I don’t want to sound melodramatic, but it was as if the hand of God had reached down from above and grasped Huey “711” by the Jesus Nut and carried us to the safe landing place. (The “Jesus Nut” was a name used by chopper pilots to describe the large bolt that holds the Rotor Assembly on to the mast.)
A team of medics ran out to the aircraft and immediately unbuckled the two who were lifeless and carried them inside the tent. I just sat there, not wanting to move. I was limp and shaken to the core. My mind raced back to the start of this bleak day.
The helicopter had been full of life and excitement as we prepared to go on the mission. Now it was a chopper full of death. How could we have possibly made it back to this helipad? The aircraft was in shambles. There didn’t seem to be any part of the aircraft that escaped the brutal fire of our enemy.
I thought of my two crew members, Sergeant Henry T. Leonard and 1st Lieutenant Paul H. Hess, who gave their all on this mission to save lives and lost theirs. It was my turn to weep, and I was 32.
Just as their names are carved on the Vietnam Memorial Wall, theirs will be etched in my memory forever. I think of them frequently, especially on Veterans Day.
Postlude: I received a telephone call several months ago from a retired Special Forces Command Sergeant Major who tracked me down after 55 years, so that he could tell me that his Mike Force Company found the ammunition and it saved his company from annihilation by a North Vietnamese Battalion. At least my crew members did not die in vain.
Mission completed.