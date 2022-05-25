Editor’s note: This first person article originally appeared Nov. 17, 2021 as one of several articles honoring Veterans Day. This is an abbreviated version.
I have a story to tell you. It is a true story. I write it to pay tribute to two crew members who were Killed in Action (KIA) on my helicopter, Veterans Day, 1966.
After having trained for 13 years to be a U.S. Army warrior, my war came along.
In 1966, I was sent to the Republic of South Vietnam as a Commander of a Helicopter Gunship unit, supporting Special Forces troops on a special mission called Project Delta.
NOV. 11, 1966
The Executive Officer of the Special Forces camp in Pleiku, South Vietnam, shook me awake at 0330 hours. He explained that their Special Forces Mike Force, a battalion sized unit, was caught up in a life and death battle with a North Vietnamese Regiment, on the South Vietnam/Laos border.
They were running out of ammunition and were in danger of losing the battle unless we flew a chopper full of ammunition out to them at first light. Dawn arrived, and as I prepared to lift off the helipad, a Special Forces Captain and a SF First Lieutenant asked if they could go with us. The captain was the commander of the Mike Force, returning to his troops after having returned following an intelligence briefing. The first lieutenant was the supply officer.
In 30 minutes flight time we had arrived at the battle scene. Suddenly, our helicopter was riddled with numerous rounds from North Vietnamese AK-47s, and the NVA equivalent of 50 cal. My gunner and a Special Forces Lieutenant were killed as they returned fire to the squad of enemy coming out of the tree line.
(At this point in the original article, Cartwright wasn’t able to drop off the ammunition, which was making it next to impossible to remain above the treetops.)
“ … [b]ullets were hitting the top of the aircraft. Warning lights were on, meaning possible imminent failure of vital systems. I was anticipating that the engine would quit at any moment.”
(After unloading the ammunition, another warning light came on, and it was imperative to get the helicopter out of there before the engine quit. It was not until a crew chief who had been unloading the ammunition the fate of the gunner and first lieutenant.)
He yelled into the intercom, “they’re dead, they’re dead. Oh, God, they’re dead!” He slumped to the cabin floor and cried. He was only 19 years old.