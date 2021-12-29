A Merry Christmas was recently enjoyed by children and adults alike for the Episcopal Children’s Services. The event was held at the Clermont Head Start Center, with the Kiwanis Clubs of Clermont and South Lake.
The clubs helped out with gift bags, books and smiles for the students and parents, complete with a “Florida style” snow storm, and train rides through Santa’s playground.
The Kiwanis Clubs of Clermont and South Lake have a long standing partnership of support and volunteer services for the Head Start Program.
The program offers center-based and full-time child care, including early education services designed for young children.
Chuck Seaver handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.