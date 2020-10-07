Last month, Publix Super Markets Charities presented Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida with a check for $225,000 to assist the food bank’s ongoing response efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, The Darden Foundation awarded the non-profit organization a $69,000 grant in August to provide hunger relief to local families in the face of COVID-19.
Since mid-March, Second Harvest has been distributing enough food for 300,000 meals per day – double what the nonprofit was providing before COVID-19 shut down the tourism and hospitality industries.
According to Second Harvest, A new survey by Feeding America estimates the number of Central Floridians who are food insecure will likely rise by 49 percent this year. The new survey estimates one in six people in Central Florida may experience food insecurity in 2020. For children, that number rises to one in three, compared to one in four last year.
“The pandemic is creating a situation that we have not experienced since the Great Depression,” said Dave Krepcho, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank.
The $225,000 donation to Second Harvest is one of several Publix donations made this year to help provide food and other essential support to those hardest hit by the pandemic. In all, Publix Charities has donated $5 million to Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit partners in 2020.
“We’ve served Central Florida through many disasters, but nothing compares to what we’re seeing from this pandemic,” Krepcho said. “This funding will mean hope for many hardworking families who saw their livelihoods erased essentially overnight.”