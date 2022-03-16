Last month, after leaving a city council meeting, a public forum where citizens go to hear about enactments and ordinances that are subject to approval or veto at the discretion of the city mayor and council members, I was a little bewildered.
A portion of the meeting is open to the public, to voice their opinions or concerns on things in the community that they feel need to be addressed. After some of the citizens approached the council to speak on specific events that had taken place in the city it started to get a little heated.
I said to myself, what just happened…how and why is there so much confusion. This is not to take away from the facts that were brought before the council, because facts are facts; it was the public opinion expressed after the fact.
Let’s step back for a moment. The old 20th century saying is just as true today as it was long ago: One rotten apple spoils the whole bushel. This can be paraphrased and used in many ways. For example, one person with bad behavior can impact the entire group. One violator creates total chaos. It takes one bad element to ruin the project and so on and so on.
It’s time to change that mindset. If we are going to find a way to resolve our issues, we must think differently. One rotten apple can spoil the whole bushel. But why would we allow that one apple to stay in that bushel? We have to identify that apple and remove it before it can cause harm and permeate the bushel.
A bushel of apples typically holds about 125 medium apple,s so when we remove that one bad apple, we are stronger and far better off than before. In this case, specifically, events that take place in our city
I think we can all agree that we want the best for our city of Clermont and our citizens and visitors to be able to enjoy everything this city has to offer. Our public servants have done a great job making decisions on allowing what events should take place in our city and what events should not.
Luckily, from that council meeting the problem was acknowledged and identified and the bad apple removed. When we continually toss the bad apple back into the bushel, we are creating the problem over and over again. Let’s continue to work together as citizens of our city to fill that gap and express our public opinions and concerns.
Let’s work together with our city representatives to keep Clermont a place we enjoy living and working in and an interesting place of destination. So, when voicing your dislike or concerns, which is your right as a citizen, also bring your positive ideas or solutions and, yes, opinions, that we might move forward and possibly correct a problem before it happens.
And just a reminder that this is just my opinion.
Thanks for reading.