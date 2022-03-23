Did you know that more than 2.4 million men and women served in the Army-Air Force during World War Two?
Pastfinders will be presenting a Zoom program starting 5:30 p.m., April 14 for greetings and general announcements, then gets underway at 6 p.m.
Speaker will be K.B. Barcomb, who specializes in WWI and WWII genealogical and historical research. A retired Army officer and the daughter of WWII veterans, she focuses on helping otherssuccessfully research their ancestors’ wartime service.
She is also a frequent visitor to the Air Force Historical Research Agency where she researches the original unit history reports from WWII Army Air Forces units. She presents at national genealogy conferences and to local societies.
In addition, Barcomb is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Society for Military History.
This class will provide strategies and methods for discovering their stories, whether they served on air crews or in support units. Learn what individual and unit records are available, where to find them, and resources to help interpret their content and context.
It will be followed by a question-and-answer period. This program is free of charge and available to the public. To get your Zoom link, go to the Event Calendar at: PastfindersSLC.Org and like us on Facebook PastfindersofSL